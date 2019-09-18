



It’s been quite a Colorado adventure for a Chihuahua-mix named Outlaw that is finally back with its owner. The dog disappeared after a car crash near Vail Pass on Interstate 70.

Good Samaritans found him two weeks later.

Some of those people and Outlaw waited for his owners to arrive at Denver International Airport on Wednesday.

“His owner who is from Tennessee is coming back to be reunited with her dog after almost three weeks,” Brandon Ciullo explained to a passerby,

Hard to say if Outlaw knows who is about to pick him up, but after the couple of weeks he has had he’s probably just thankful to be alive. His owners were injured in the crash and Outlaw escaped from firefighters and headed off into the wild.

“And they (Outlaw’s owners) were like, ‘Will you help us? We have to go back.’ And we were like, ‘we’ll find your dog,’” Ciullo said.

That’s when Team Outlaw was born. Four Coloradans determined to find the Chihuahua spent 14 days searching and setting traps filled with food and his owner’s clothes. Then finally they got him.

“We all put so much effort and emotion into this little guy, and we had lots of ups and downs. We just stuck with it and stuck with it,” said Ciullo.

Wednesday was the big payoff. Cynthia Foster flew to Denver to get her pooch, beyond eager for their reunion.

“Oh my gosh, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been! I missed him so much, and I thought this was going to be impossible and here he is!!”

Members of Team Outlaw would like to send their thanks to Katie Albright from Montrose. She’s the one who taught them how to trap and track the dog and they say without her help, none of this would have been possible.