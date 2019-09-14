Comments
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – A Chihuahua that ran from a crash on Interstate 70 at Vail Pass has been found. CBS4 introduced you to Outlaw earlier this month.
Volunteers had been looking for him since Labor Day weekend. His owners were both sent to the hospital following the crash.
Flyers were posted in hopes of reunited Outlaw with his family.
On Saturday, volunteers tell CBS4 he was found and will soon be back with his human parents.
