Interstate 70, Summit County News


VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – A Chihuahua that ran from a crash on Interstate 70 at Vail Pass has been found. CBS4 introduced you to Outlaw earlier this month.

(credit: CBS)

Volunteers had been looking for him since Labor Day weekend. His owners were both sent to the hospital following the crash.

(credit: CBS)

Flyers were posted in hopes of reunited Outlaw with his family.

Outlaw VAIL I70 the dog rescued

(credit: CBS)

On Saturday, volunteers tell CBS4 he was found and will soon be back with his human parents.

