Filed Under:Broomfield, Denver News, Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, UK Red Arrows


BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The United Kingdom Royal Air Force Red Arrows performed a flypast Tuesday over Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Photographer Stuart Partridge provided photos of the aerobatic team, which was in Colorado for a two-day visit during Denver Startup Week.

(credit: Stuart Partridge)

“We’re hoping that their visit will sort of shine a spotlight on the special relationship that the United Kingdom has with the state of Colorado,” said Erin Kuhn with the UK consul.

(credit: Stuart Partridge)

The United Kingdom is Colorado’s largest foreign direct investor, with more than 200 British companies employing more than 18,000 Coloradans.

(credit: Stuart Partridge)

The Red Arrows are visiting Colorado as part of an 11-week North American deployment, which includes 20 displays and dozens of flypasts in cities across the U.S. The tour is funded by the £208 billion GREAT Britain campaign, which aims to enhance trade and investment between the UK, Canada and the U.S.

(credit: Stuart Partridge)

You can follow the Red Arrows on their website, along with Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

PHOTO GALLERY OF UK RED ARROWS FLYPAST

