BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The United Kingdom Royal Air Force Red Arrows performed a flypast Tuesday over Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Photographer Stuart Partridge provided photos of the aerobatic team, which was in Colorado for a two-day visit during Denver Startup Week.
“We’re hoping that their visit will sort of shine a spotlight on the special relationship that the United Kingdom has with the state of Colorado,” said Erin Kuhn with the UK consul.
The United Kingdom is Colorado’s largest foreign direct investor, with more than 200 British companies employing more than 18,000 Coloradans.
The Red Arrows are visiting Colorado as part of an 11-week North American deployment, which includes 20 displays and dozens of flypasts in cities across the U.S. The tour is funded by the £208 billion GREAT Britain campaign, which aims to enhance trade and investment between the UK, Canada and the U.S.
