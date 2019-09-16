JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The United Kingdom Royal Air Force Red Arrows performed a flypast Monday at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. The Aerobatic team of pilots are in Colorado for a two-day visit.
The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is highlighting the close business link between the UK and Colorado during Denver Startup week. The United Kingdom is Colorado’s largest foreign direct investor, with more than 200 British companies employing more than 18,000 Coloradans.
The team will also visit the United States Air Force Academy for a flypast on Tuesday.
The Red Arrows are visiting Colorado as part of an 11-week North American deployment, which includes 20 displays and dozens of flypasts in cities across the U.S. The tour is funded by the £208 billion GREAT Britain campaign, which aims to enhance trade and investment between the UK, Canada and the U.S.
You can follow the Red Arrows on their website, along with Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
