ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The future of the ownership of the Denver Broncos is headed back to court. Two daughters of the late Pat Bowlen, Beth Bowlen Wallace and Amie Klemmer, have filed a petition claiming the trust now running the team is invalid.

There was a plan in place for control of the Broncos in the event the owners should become incapacitated.

Pat Bowlen passed away following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease earlier this year. But it was back in 2014 it was announced with tears he would no longer be able to be involved in operations of the team.

General Manager John Elway said then, “Having worked for him for 30 years it’s going to be very heard to not see him walk through the front door every day.”

The plan involved a trust of three people to control the team. Richard Slivka the vice president, Mary Kelly an attorney and the team’s president and CEO Joe Ellis who said, “We were out here for him but he has left us with a blue print that is easy to follow and we have to do right by that and we will.”

The family appeared together following Pat Bowlen’s death. Now daughters Beth Bowlen Wallace and Amie Klemmer have asked a court to determine if their father was mentally able to create the trust when he did.

RELATED: Pat Bowlen’s Children Huddle Around His Bust As He’s Enshrined In Hall Of Fame

“There is substantial and overwhelming evidence that Mr. Bowlen lacked the required capacity in 2009,” the daughters’ attorney Giovanni Ruscetti gave the media in a statement.

But Dan Reilly, a lawyer for the trustees, responded: “It is sad and unfortunate that Beth Bowlen Wallace and Amie Bowlen Klemmer have elected to contest their father’s plan and attack his personal health.”

Another lawsuit challenging the trust by son Bill Bowlen was dismissed by a judge. In response to Bill Bowlen’s lawsuit, which they saw as an attempt by Wallace and Klemmer to challenge the trust, trustees asked the NFL to arbitrate the matter, and Commissioner Roger Goodell agreed, appointing ex-49ers executive Carmen Policy as arbitrator.