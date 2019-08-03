  • CBS4On Air

(AP) – Pat Bowlen’s Denver Broncos made more Super Bowls (seven, winning three) than they had losing seasons. Under Bowlen’s leadership, Denver went 354-240-1 from 1984 through last season. He was the first owner in NFL history to oversee a team that won 300 games — including playoffs — in a span of three decades. And on Saturday night he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The family of late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen unveil his bust during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On the league level, the highly respected Bowlen, who died in June, worked on several influential committees, including co-chairing the NFL Management Council and working on network TV contracts such as the league’s ground-breaking $18 billion deal in 1998.

Late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen is projected on the video board during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Bowlen once said the Hall of Fame is where legends go. He’s now there, with his children huddling around the bust on the stage, several of them patting it on the head.

