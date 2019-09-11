Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’wuan James suffered an injury in Week 1 against the Raiders on Monday night. James left the game after just eight offensive snaps and did not return. He had an MRI when he returned to Denver on Tuesday.
Results show James has a significant knee sprain.
Fangio says Ju’wan James has a “sprained knee” and will miss a few weeks. #4Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/a2nI2eVEa1
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 11, 2019
James will miss several weeks, however, the injury is not season ending.
This offseason, the Broncos signed James to a four-year, $51 million deal with $32 milllion in injury guarantees.
The injury moves Elijah Wilkinson into the starting role until James is ready to return. Wilkinson started seven games in Denver in 2018.
