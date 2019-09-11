  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Injury Report


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’wuan James suffered an injury in Week 1 against the Raiders on Monday night. James left the game after just eight offensive snaps and did not return. He had an MRI when he returned to Denver on Tuesday.

Denver Broncos Ja'wuan James after getting hurt on Sept. 9, 2019.

Ja’wuan James after getting hurt on Monday night. (credit: CBS)

Results show James has a significant knee sprain.

James will miss several weeks, however, the injury is not season ending.

This offseason, the Broncos signed James to a four-year, $51 million deal with $32 milllion in injury guarantees.

The injury moves Elijah Wilkinson into the starting role until James is ready to return. Wilkinson started seven games in Denver in 2018.

Romi Bean

Comments