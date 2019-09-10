  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Injury Report


(CBS4) – The Broncos invested heavily in the offseason for the services of offensive lineman Ja’Wuan James, but his health history was a question mark. In Denver’s Week 1 24-16 loss to the Raiders in Oakland, James went down with a knee injury. The injury happened in the first half and James walked off the field under his own power, but didn’t return to the field.

After the game, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio wasn’t sure of James’ status.

Ja'Wuan James

Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In James’ five previous seasons he only completed a full season the twice (2014, 2016). Over his career, James has missed 18 games.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick also left the game in the second half with a hand injury and didn’t return.

Comments