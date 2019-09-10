Comments
(CBS4) – The Broncos invested heavily in the offseason for the services of offensive lineman Ja’Wuan James, but his health history was a question mark. In Denver’s Week 1 24-16 loss to the Raiders in Oakland, James went down with a knee injury. The injury happened in the first half and James walked off the field under his own power, but didn’t return to the field.
Ja’Waun James was down. He walked off under his own power after being attended to. Elijah Wilkinson is now in. @CBSDenver #4Broncos
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 10, 2019
After the game, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio wasn’t sure of James’ status.
In James’ five previous seasons he only completed a full season the twice (2014, 2016). Over his career, James has missed 18 games.
Wide receiver Tim Patrick also left the game in the second half with a hand injury and didn’t return.
