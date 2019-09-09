  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver say the death of a man who was found in the back of a Jeep in the city’s Park Hill neighborhood was not an accident. They are now investigating it as a homicide.

Denver police investigate Park Hill death

The Jeep Denver police found the body in. (credit: CBS)

The body was found late last week on Ivanhoe Street between 22nd and 23rd Avenues. Officers set up a tent over a green Jeep as part of the investigation.

Residents told CBS4 the neighborhood is usually a quiet one.

Denver police haven’t released the identity of the victim or the suspected killer, who remains at large.

