Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver say the death of a man who was found in the back of a Jeep in the city’s Park Hill neighborhood was not an accident. They are now investigating it as a homicide.
The body was found late last week on Ivanhoe Street between 22nd and 23rd Avenues. Officers set up a tent over a green Jeep as part of the investigation.
Residents told CBS4 the neighborhood is usually a quiet one.
Denver police haven’t released the identity of the victim or the suspected killer, who remains at large.
