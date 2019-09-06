TORNADO WARNINGTornado Warning For Aurora, Arapahoe County Until 4:55 p.m. Friday
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a mysterious death. A body was found in a Jeep Cherokee near 22nd and Ivanhoe.

Investigators haven’t released many details on what may have happened but did confirm that the body is that of an adult male.

People living nearby told CBS4 that something like this has never happened in the neighborhood.

“It is very rare that we see something like this in this neighborhood,” said one neighbor.

The identity of the man who was found dead and the manner of death has not been released.

