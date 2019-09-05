DENVER (CBS4) – The president of Empower Retirement, the Colorado company that picked up the naming rights at Empower Field At Mile High this week, says partnering with the Denver Broncos made sense given the team’s commitment to the community. Final approval of the deal is expected to come from the Metropolitan Football Stadium District on Friday.
“Among the NFL clubs, the Broncos are one of the most active teams in their community with a long track record of cultivating partnerships that support youth development, health and wellness and civic engagements. These are values that we shared at Empower Retirement. In fact, our nearly 3,000 associates here in Colorado volunteer in more than 400 civic organizations,” said Ed Murphy, Empower Retirement’s president and CEO of Colorado-based.
Murphy spoke outside the stadium on Thursday along with Metropolitan Football Stadium District Chairman Ray Baker and Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis, who says the stadium’s new name has a nice ring to it.
“It’s a great local hometown company. I like the name a lot, Empower Field at Mile High. That was very appealing to us,” Ellis said.
After three years without an outside sponsor, the agreement means the stadium will see more improvements.
“Their substantial commitment over the next 21 years allows us to keep this building modernized whether it’s in the form of maintenance or capital improvements,” Ellis said.
Empower Retirement is a growing investment business that helps people plan for retirement. The agreement runs through the year 2039.
You must log in to post a comment.