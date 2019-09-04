



— The stadium commonly know to Coloradans as “Mile High” has been renamed “Empower Field at Mile High,” CBS4 Sports Reporter Michael Spencer confirmed Wednesday.

“Welcome to Empower Field at Mile High,” Empower Retirement, which is based in Denver, stated on their website.

“Empower Retirement, the Denver Broncos Football Club, and the Denver Metropolitan Football Stadium District have recently entered into a 21-year deal for the naming rights to the Broncos’ stadium, which will now be known as “Empower Field at Mile High,” officials stated.

The agreement, which runs through the year 2039, is pending approval by the Metropolitan Football Stadium District, according to the Broncos.

“We are proud to reach an agreement on a long-term naming rights deal between the Broncos and Empower Retirement,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement released Wednesday. “Empower is a thriving—and growing—hometown company that has been a valued team partner since our Super Bowl season in 2015.”

Empower Retirement called the Denver Broncos “one of the most successful and popular sports franchises in the world.”

“It was important to keep the Mile High name and include the mountains graphics to reflect the love we have for the place we live, work and play. The finishing touch was making the mountains Bronco orange,” the website states.

“Since their current stadium opened in 2001, the Broncos are one of only seven NFL teams with at least 100 home victories,” according to the website states.

“Only one NFL team has appeared in more Super Bowls than the Broncos, whose eight Super Bowl appearances include three World Championships (1997-98, 2015).”

Empower will work together with the Broncos on many community and employee engagement opportunities, according to Patrick Smyth, EVP of Public and Community Relations for the the Broncos.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to continue to invest in the community and the future of the Denver Broncos through our expanded partnership with the team,” said Edmund F. Murphy III, President & CEO of Empower Retirement. “Empower was born in Colorado but our associates serve working Americans across the entire nation—many of whom follow the NFL. This agreement gives us the chance to show support for this beloved hometown team and our vibrant local community.”