Arvada News, Arvada Police


ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police say more than 90 vehicles have been hit by BB gun shootings. That’s up from 40 CBS4 reported last week.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say they are not treating this as a felony case because of the amount of damage.

(credit: CBS)

They are asking neighbors for home security camera video which may help lead investigators to any suspects.

