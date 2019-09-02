Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police say more than 90 vehicles have been hit by BB gun shootings. That’s up from 40 CBS4 reported last week.
Investigators say they are not treating this as a felony case because of the amount of damage.
They are asking neighbors for home security camera video which may help lead investigators to any suspects.
