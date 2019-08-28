ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada are investigating more than three dozen cases involving a BB gun used to shoot out vehicle windows. The first set of crimes happened on Aug. 25 and the other happened Aug. 27.
Police say the first set resulted in 30 vehicle windows being shot out with BB guns and the second, two days later, involved 10 more vehicles.
On August 25 Arvada Police investigated cases that appeared to involve use of a BB gun to shoot 30 car windows. Again on August 27,, between 8:30pm and 11:30pm, 10 more vehicle windows damaged. If you have information please call Detective Hille at 720-898-6619. pic.twitter.com/ILTqQC0sTx
The second set happened between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Arvada Police Det. Hille at 720.898.6619.
