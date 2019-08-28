  • CBS4On Air

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada are investigating more than three dozen cases involving a BB gun used to shoot out vehicle windows. The first set of crimes happened on Aug. 25 and the other happened Aug. 27.

Police say the first set resulted in 30 vehicle windows being shot out with BB guns and the second, two days later, involved 10 more vehicles.

The second set happened between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Arvada Police Det. Hille at 720.898.6619.

