DENVER (CBS4) – A driver accused of crashing through a barricade at the Taste of Colorado festival on Sunday has been arrested for investigation of driving under the influence and traffic related charges.

FILE PHOTO: September 2018 (credit: CBS)

Denver police said one person suffered a leg injury when the driver crashed through the barricade at 14th Avenue and Broadway.

