DENVER (CBS4) – A driver accused of crashing through a barricade at the Taste of Colorado festival on Sunday has been arrested for investigation of driving under the influence and traffic related charges.
Denver police said one person suffered a leg injury when the driver crashed through the barricade at 14th Avenue and Broadway.
