DENVER (CBS4)– The Taste of Colorado is back in downtown Denver to continue the Labor Day weekend tradition. That also means road closures around Civic Center Park.
Broadway is closed from 13th to 18th. Lincoln is closed between 14th and 16th.
There are also closures on Colfax Avenue at Grant Street and around the state Capitol to Civic Center Park.
The roads should reopen by Tuesday morning.
The festival runs through Monday. Entry is free by you will need to purchase tickets to do some taste testing. Get more information at atasteofcolorado.com.
