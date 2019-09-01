  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Hurricane Dorian


(CBS4) – Denver-based Frontier Airlines is helping deliver water to communities along the path of Hurricane Dorian. Nearly a dozen pallets of canned drinking water were loaded at the Oskar Blues facility in Longmont on Friday.

(credit: Frontier Airlines)

The water is going to cities in Florida.

The hurricane reached Category 5 strength on Sunday morning. It made landfall at around 11 a.m. MST at Elbow Cay in the Bahamas.

(credit: Frontier Airlines)

Meteorologists are closely monitoring its predicted path which might take the storm up along the southeastern seaboard.

Firefighters from Colorado arrived in Florida early Sunday morning. They departed on Friday night. They will help with water rescue operations.

