(CBS4) – Denver-based Frontier Airlines is helping deliver water to communities along the path of Hurricane Dorian. Nearly a dozen pallets of canned drinking water were loaded at the Oskar Blues facility in Longmont on Friday.
The water is going to cities in Florida.
The hurricane reached Category 5 strength on Sunday morning. It made landfall at around 11 a.m. MST at Elbow Cay in the Bahamas.
Meteorologists are closely monitoring its predicted path which might take the storm up along the southeastern seaboard.
After 31 hours on the road, 16 members of Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) are in Lake City, Florida- ahead of #HurricaneDorian. The team arrived @ 3 am this morning & will be working water rescue operations. In Orlando, 2 other CO-TF1 members are working out of incident command. pic.twitter.com/xF8aFL02lu
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) September 1, 2019
Firefighters from Colorado arrived in Florida early Sunday morning. They departed on Friday night. They will help with water rescue operations.
