LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4/CNN) – Can’d Aid, a local nonprofit, is helping with relief efforts before Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Florida. On Friday, volunteers helped load pallets of canned drinking water at the Oskar Blues facility in Longmont.
A Frontier flight will carry the water from Denver International Airport to Florida ahead of the Hurricane.
Dorian is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is gathering strength as it moves toward Florida. The storm’s status means it’s considered a “major” hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, capable of causing “devastating damage” to homes and uprooting trees.
As a result of Dorian’s power, all of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week’s worth of food and supplies, with the governor warning that the storm could be a “multi-day” event.
“It’s going to impact the entirety of Florida, and residents need to be prepared,” Acting Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor said Friday morning on CNN. “So, take the time now … to understand what your local risk is.”
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.