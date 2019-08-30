(CBS4) – Officials have released the names of two people who died on Thursday when a semi truck carrying gravel and dirt slammed into several cars and caught fire on C-470 in Jefferson County. Samuel Molina, 37, of Commerce City, the truck driver, and Brenda Montague, 52, of Lakewood, both died.
Molina’s truck was heading southeast between West Bowles Avenue and Ken Caryl Avenue late in the morning when it had a malfunction. Authorities said Friday that one of its front tires failed. After that, it veered through the median and into oncoming traffic. The truck hit several cars, including the one Montague was driving. After that it hit the westbound shoulder, sending most of the truck over the barrier wall and down onto the bike path. The center median and a wall along the right side of the westbound lanes were damaged. The path was also damaged.
In addition to the two fatalities, several other people were hurt, including a motorcycle rider.
Crews worked late into the day to clear the highway, which was back open on Friday morning. The bike path will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
