BREAKING NEWSDeadly Semi Fire Closes C-470 Between Bowles And Ken Caryl
Filed Under:C-470, CDOT, Colorado News, Littleton News

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — A deadly semi fire has both directions of C-470 closed between West Bowles Avenue and Ken Caryl Avenue. At least two people were killed.

Five vehicles were involved, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The semi and another vehicle went off the embankment.

(CBS)

(CBS)

The highway is expected to remain closed overnight.

(CBS)

(CBS)

“…please look out for deputies, troopers and firefighters in the road as we work together on this incident on C470,” The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The fire spread to some grass along the highway but was extinguished.

The center median and a wall along the right side of the westbound lanes was damaged.

(CBS)

Comments