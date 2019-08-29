LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — A deadly semi fire has both directions of C-470 closed between West Bowles Avenue and Ken Caryl Avenue. At least two people were killed.
This is what West Metro crews saw as they rolled up on scene of the 470 semi-truck crash around 11:15 this morning. pic.twitter.com/EqNvANvK2x
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) August 29, 2019
Five vehicles were involved, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The semi and another vehicle went off the embankment.
The highway is expected to remain closed overnight.
“…please look out for deputies, troopers and firefighters in the road as we work together on this incident on C470,” The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
The fire spread to some grass along the highway but was extinguished.
Our crews on the accident on 470 between Bowles and Ken Caryl. Semi crash sparked a grass fire. Vehicle fire and grass fire are out. Colorado State Patrol on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/2LKtjeVNpm
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) August 29, 2019
The center median and a wall along the right side of the westbound lanes was damaged.
