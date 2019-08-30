  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall is a free agent after getting cut by the Oakland Raiders and apparently would love to play for his old team. Marshall and the Raiders had agreed to a one-year deal in the offseason after he was released by Denver.

Brandon Marshall (credit: CBS)

Brandon Marshall wrote on Twitter “I thank Oakland for the Opportunity! Unfortunately I had to use training camp to work myself back to full health, and I did just that! Ready for what God has for me next.”

CBS4’s Romi Bean tweeted in response “Come back home BMarsh” to which Marshall replied “Would LOVE to.”

Marshall played six season in Denver and was a key player in the Broncos Super Bowl 50 season. He played in 11 games last season for the Broncos and recorded 42 tackles.

Brandon Marshall (54) of the Denver Broncos in introduced to the game against the New York Giants. The Denver Broncos hosted the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, October 15, 2017. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Broncos visit Oakland on Sept. 9 to open the season.

