DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall is a free agent after getting cut by the Oakland Raiders and apparently would love to play for his old team. Marshall and the Raiders had agreed to a one-year deal in the offseason after he was released by Denver.
Brandon Marshall wrote on Twitter “I thank Oakland for the Opportunity! Unfortunately I had to use training camp to work myself back to full health, and I did just that! Ready for what God has for me next.”
CBS4’s Romi Bean tweeted in response “Come back home BMarsh” to which Marshall replied “Would LOVE to.”
Would LOVE to!! https://t.co/39flRjn5dA
— Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) August 30, 2019
Marshall played six season in Denver and was a key player in the Broncos Super Bowl 50 season. He played in 11 games last season for the Broncos and recorded 42 tackles.
The Broncos visit Oakland on Sept. 9 to open the season.
