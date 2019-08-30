Brandon Marshall Cut By Raiders, 'Would LOVE To' Return To BroncosFormer Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall is a free agent after getting cut by the Oakland Raiders.

AP: Denver Broncos Acquire Patriots Cornerback Duke DawsonA person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos have acquired cornerback Duke Dawson from the New England Patriots.

Pat Bowlen Plan Of Succession: Judge Dismisses Lawsuit By Brother Of Late Broncos OwnerThe Denver Broncos are set to exercise late owner Pat Bowlen's plan of succession after a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by his brother.

Malik Reed Shines As Denver's Defense Throttles Cardinals In 20-7 Preseason WinMalik Reed decided to sign with Denver after going undrafted so that he could pick up pointers from Broncos pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Reed parlayed those tips into a terrific preseason.

Rams, Buffs Prepare For Final Rocky Mountain Showdown At Broncos Stadium At Mile HighThe Rocky Mountain Showdown is a tradition unlike any other. It's a battle for state bragging rights played on this state's biggest football stage – Broncos Stadium at Mile High.