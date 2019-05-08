Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– On March 28, former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall signed a one year, $4.1 million deal with the Broncos AFC rival Oakland Raiders. Some Broncos fans may have been in denial since the signing, but Wednesday Marshall helped reality set in.
He tweeted out pictures of his new Raiders jersey with the tag line, “Black is the new orange.”
Broncos fans won’t have to wait long to see Marshall in his new digs. The Broncos visit Oakland on Sept. 9 to open the season.
Marshall and the Raiders don’t visit Denver until the final week of the regular season on Sept. 29.