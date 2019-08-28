BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A popular brewery in a popular Colorado mountain town isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Breckenridge Brewery announced Wednesday they have come to an agreement with their landlord that will keep them in their current home.
Head Brewer Jimmy Walker announced that the brewpub, which has been at their South Main location since 1990, will stay at the Breckenridge location on the south end of Main Street. No details about the agreement were released.
Over the last two and a half months, the popular brewery and the landlord that owns the space have been at odds over increased rent. Walker said earlier this month that the property owner backed out of a deal to renew the lease, about two months after threatening to not renew their lease at its end. Walker said the landlord wanted to start his own brewery in that building.
RELATED: Future Uncertain For Breckenridge Brewery In Colorado
“We have been here for nearly 30 years and want to be here for 300 more,” the brewpub said in a previous Facebook post.
You must log in to post a comment.