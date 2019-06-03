BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Breckenridge Brewery may have to move out of its original location on Main Street in Breckenridge. The head brewer says the property owner backed out on a deal to renew the lease.
If they can’t reach a deal, the brewery will have to move out by the end of June. It has been in the same location since it opened in February of 1990, just shy of 30 years ago.
“This is a home to me and many employees that work here. We’ve all, many of us, have worked here over 10 years or more. I’ve worked here 22 (years). This is our home and we couldn’t imagine being anywhere else,” said Jimmy Walker, the head brewer.
The location in Breckenridge is the third-oldest craft brewery in the state.
There is a second location in Littleton which serves as the company’s main brewery. They acquired the 12-acre parcel in 2015. The following year, Anheuser-Busch bought Breckenridge Brewery adding it to its “The High End” group of craft breweries.