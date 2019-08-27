Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The popular shop VooDoo Doughnut recently opened a new store on Broadway in Denver and they’re holding fundraisers on Tuesdays this month for local organizations. A portion of the proceeds from every donut sold during those days is donated to local organizations making a difference.
DENVER (CBS4) – The popular shop VooDoo Doughnut recently opened a new store on Broadway in Denver and they’re holding fundraisers on Tuesdays this month for local organizations. A portion of the proceeds from every donut sold during those days is donated to local organizations making a difference.
On Tuesday the proceeds were going to Denver Public Library. Earlier this month they lent a hand to Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, Byers Middle & High School and Bayaud Enterprises.
“Voodoo thrives on community support — on the community and the neighborhood around us doing well,” Voodoo Doughnut Broadway Assistant General Manager David Blankenship said on CBS4 This Morning. “We just want to contribute to the neighborhood. We believe that we thrive if the community thrives.”
VooDoo Doughnut Broadway is located at 98 S. Broadway.
You must log in to post a comment.