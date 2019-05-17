  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Good news for all those searching for something sweet no matter what time it is. VooDoo Doughnut is opening a second location in Denver.

(credit: CBS)

The doughnut chain known for its outrageous treats like donuts covered in maple syrup and bacon, Captain Crunch cereal or M&Ms, is getting a second location, this time on South Broadway.

(credit: CBS)

VooDoo will take over the spot vacated by Famous Pizza at 98 S. Broadway. Construction continues at the new shop with a proposed opening date in the next month or two.

(credit: CBS)

The first VooDoo location is on East Colfax and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

