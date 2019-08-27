Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council voted to move electric scooters off sidewalks and onto the street. There has been concern about pedestrian safety with the scooters because of their speed.
Self-propelled scooters can remain on sidewalks but e-scooter riders must move to the streets and bike lanes when possible.
