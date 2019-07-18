Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies are banning certain forms of transportation around Coors Field on game days to help improve safety for fans. That ban includes electric scooters, bicycles and skateboards.
Police in Denver will ask those with e-scooters to walk with them in crowds. Officers say there have been near misses involving pedestrians.
The dockless scooters will have a permanent place in Denver when city leaders create final rules in September. The pilot program for the scooters, originally set to end at the end of July, has been extended until then.
