PINE, Colo. (CBS4)– A 71-year-old man and his wife used their bare hands and a baseball bat to chase a female bear and her cub out of their home in Pine on Monday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the couple heard noises in their home.
When they looked around the house to investigate, they fund the mother bear and her cub eating a loaf of bread in the kitchen. The couple says the bears entered through a screen door.
The sheriff says the mother bear began to attack the man. That’s when he punched the bear in the stomach. His wife hit the bear with a baseball bat until both bears ran out the screen door.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the man suffered cuts and scratches. Officers are searching for the bear with a dog team.
