PINE, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother bear and her cub were spotted in the area of the attack. It’s not clear whether they are the bears who broke into a Pine home on Monday night.
Bears Break Into Colorado Home: This mother bear and cub were spotted in the area… but it's not clear whether they're the same bears that were chased out by a 71-year-old man and his wife last night.https://t.co/1CGQTUzbQE
📹: Sean Pond pic.twitter.com/r7SV8uugzE
— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) August 27, 2019
CPW officers searched the area until approximately midnight. The search resumed at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when a dog team from the USDA Wildlife Services arrived to assist. Within an hour, the dogs tracked the bear and it was euthanized about 900 yards from the home.
The cub has not been located. Wildlife officers continue to monitor the area.
CPW officials said DNA samples will be sent to the University of Wyoming Forensics Lab for analysis to confirm whether this is the bear from the attack. CPW policy states that when a bear attacks a human resulting in injury, that bear must be euthanized.
