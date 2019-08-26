



– Officials confirmed on Monday that the mountain lion that bit an 8-year-old boy on the head in Bailey last week is dead. Testing was done on the carcasses of two juvenile mountain lions who were euthanized in the area following the attack and it confirms that one of them was the one through a DNA test.

“Tissue samples from one of those two mountain lions matched hair samples taken off of the neck and chest from the boy in the attack,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote in a news release.

The boy, whose name isn’t being released at this time, was attacked by the animal last Wednesday night when he was running in his backyard. The boy’s father scared the mountain lion off while it was on top of his son. Following the attack, wildlife officers set traps and searched for the animal. They wound up killing the two mountain lions on Thursday after they stole and ate a goat belonging to a homeowner in the neighborhood.

“It is reassuring to know that the mountain lion from both the attack and depredation of the goat was removed from the area,” Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb said in a prepared statement. “This male juvenile mountain lion was not only a threat to human safety, but obviously to livestock and pets as well. We had clear signs that both of these male mountain lions were feeding well in the area, so there was no reason to believe that they would travel elsewhere out of that community any time soon.”

On Friday authorities warned residents of the Burland Ranchettes subdivision where the boy lives to take special precautions to try to avoid any encounters with mountain lions. They suspected several other of the animals were prowling in the area.

Patient update; with permission from family…

Our young patient had his 2nd surgery yesterday, he continues to persevere and remain brave while healing. Your ongoing thoughts, prayers and support are appreciated. Another family statement will be released soon. https://t.co/UBMwAkkXR5 — Platte Canyon Fire (@plattecanyonfd) August 26, 2019

The boy has undergone two surgical operations since the attack and remains in the hospital. He had several deep cuts on his face and his head. An online fund has been set up to help pay for the medical expenses.

“Our young patient had his second surgery yesterday, he continues to persevere and remain brave while healing,” the family said in a statement.

The GoFundMe page, which was set up by a coworker of one of the parents, states that his mother is a school teacher and the boy’s father is a member International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

“We thank everyone for their overwhelming support, expressions of concern and offers of help. At this difficult time, we ask for your patience and the time for our family to adjust and heal. Thank you,” the family wrote.

People who want to donate gift cards to the family for expenses like food and fuel can drop those off at the Platte Canyon Fire Station #2 in Bailey. That’s located at 153 Delwood Drive.