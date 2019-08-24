



– The family of a Colorado boy who was running in his backyard when he was attacked by a mountain lion has set up a fund for people to help them pay for their son’s medical expenses. The 8 year old has undergone surgery and will be getting additional treatment during his stay in the hospital.

The boy, whose name isn’t being released at this time, was bitten on the head by the animal on Wednesday night.

“Our son is a compassionate and brave little boy. He had surgery to repair multiple lacerations to his head and face. He will need time for additional treatment and healing,” the family said in a statement shared by the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District.

The GoFundMe page states that his mother is a school teacher and the boy’s father is a member International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The boy’s father scared the mountain lion off while it was on top of his son.

“We thank everyone for their overwhelming support, expressions of concern and offers of help. At this difficult time, we ask for your patience and the time for our family to adjust and heal. Thank you,” the family wrote.

People who want to donate gift cards to the family for expenses like food and fuel can drop those off at the Platte Canyon Fire Station #2 in Bailey. That’s located at 153 Delwood Drive.

Following the attack, wildlife officers set traps and searched for the mountain lion. They wound up killing two of the animals on Thursday who had stolen and eaten a goat belonging to a homeowner in the neighborhood. Tests are scheduled to be performed on those lions’ bodies to determine if one of them was the one who attacked the boy.

On Friday authorities warned residents of the Burland Ranchettes subdivision where the boy lives to take special precautions to try to avoid any encounters with mountain lions. They suspect several other of the animals are prowling in the area right now.