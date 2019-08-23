  • CBS4On Air

Northglenn News, Northglenn Police


DENVER (CBS4)– Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that happened in Northglenn earlier this month. The driver hit a couple and their dog while they were trying to cross the street near 103rd and Pecos.

(credit: CBS)

The couple was not seriously injured but the dog, “Mac” suffered serious injuries.

(credit: Ole Dimas and Beth Lewis)

The police announced on Friday that the suspect driver had been arrested but did not release any additional information about that person.

(credit: CBS)

