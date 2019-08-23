Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that happened in Northglenn earlier this month. The driver hit a couple and their dog while they were trying to cross the street near 103rd and Pecos.
The couple was not seriously injured but the dog, “Mac” suffered serious injuries.
The police announced on Friday that the suspect driver had been arrested but did not release any additional information about that person.
