Comments
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog hurt from a hit-and-run in Northglenn is home recovering. Mac will, however, need hip surgery this week.
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog hurt from a hit-and-run in Northglenn is home recovering. Mac will, however, need hip surgery this week.
CBS4 first introduced you to Ole Dimas, Beth Lewis and Mac on Saturday. The couple was walking Mac early Saturday morning after attending a concert.
The three were hit by a car while crossing the street near 103rd Avenue and Pecos Street.
“He was less than two feet away from us,” Dimas told CBS4’s Conor McCue. “We all pretty much got hit by the car at the same time, but Mac went under and we both went over.”
Dimas said as he was on the hood of the car, he heard the driver shout something.
“’We killed your dog already, just get off of our car,’” Dimas said.
The driver is still on the run.
LINK: Justice For Mac
You must log in to post a comment.