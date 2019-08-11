NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a man, a woman and their dog overnight. It happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday as they tried to cross the street near 103rd Avenue and Pecos Street.

The man and woman told CBS4 they are okay, but the dog is in bad shape.

From winning an award at a work event, to seeing Zac Brown Band at Coors Field, Friday night started off perfect for Ole Dimas and Beth Lewis. Hours later though, it all came crashing down on a late night walk with their dog, Mac.

“He was less than two feet away from us,” Dimas said. “We all pretty much got hit by the car at the same time, but Mac went under and we both went over.”

Dimas told CBS4 he wound up on top of the car and held on for dear life until it stopped more than five streets away. There, he said the driver said something out the window.

“’We killed your dog already, just get off of our car,’” Dimas said. “At that point I started kicking the windshield because I didn’t want them to be able to see me.”

It was all too quick for a neighbor’s surveillance camera to see, but Lewis’ cries for help are audible. When police arrived they took Mac, the English Bull Terrier, to a vet.

“He dislocated both of his hips, broke his jaw. He’s internally bleeding. He’s missing teeth,” Dimas said. “We had to leave the vet $1,000 just to be able to leave this morning because they said we’re looking at upwards of $5,000 of medical bills just for him.”

Nearly a day later, Mac is still in rough shape. He remains at a veterinary clinic in need of more treatment and surgery. At the same time, his owners are begging for answers.

“I just hope that they do the right thing and turn themselves in so we can get justice for our dog and our family,” Dimas said.

Northglenn police said officers don’t have any good descriptions of the car or anyone in it.

Dimas said all he remembers is it was a four door car with a man behind the wheel and a woman in the passenger seat.