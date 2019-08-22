



– Two suspects are facing charges in connection with a shooting on Aug. 6 outside a Castle Rock King Soopers.

Hugo Vazquez-Topete, 26, of Aurora is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, seven counts of assault and assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. He was arrested Thursday after running from a stolen vehicle that crashed at W. Louisiana Ave. and S. Irving St.

On Twitter, Denver police said three suspects were taken into custody following the crash.

Benito Bautista, 25, of Denver was arrested earlier this month and charged with being an accessory to the shooting in Castle Rock. Investigators said the suspects fired shots from inside a vehicle, striking a person who was in another vehicle.

The victim was seriously hurt, but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

“It is always encouraging to see great efforts pay off when agencies combine forces and bring violent criminals to justice,” said Castle Rock Chief of Police Jack Cauley. “I am proud of all the hard work that went in to getting these individuals off the street and making our community a safer place.”

Investigators released a surveillance photo of suspects seen leaving the grocery store shortly before the shooting.

Officers have not commented on a motive for the crime, but said the suspects and the victim did not know each other.

Castle Rock Police recommended more than 30 criminal charges between the two suspects to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Of the charges, the most severe is attempted murder in the 1st degree. The felony can carry a sentence of 16-48 years.