CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was hospitalized in a shooting at a King Soopers gas station in Castle Rock Tuesday night. Castle Rock Police were called to the shopping center on Ridge Road just before 7 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Their name has not been released.
Investigators are searching for three suspects in their mid-20s who were seen driving northbound on Founders Pkwy toward Interstate 25. The vehicle is described as an early 2000s maroon SUV, possibly a Chevy Suburban.
The SUV has tinted windows, all black wheels and scraped paint. According to police, the suspects were wearing white paint uniforms.
Castle Rock Police posted about the incident on Twitter around 7:45 p.m. Officers say the suspects fired shots from inside a vehicle, striking the victim who was in another vehicle.
Castle Rock Police are on the scene of a shooting at King Soopers on Ridge Road in Castle Rock. One victim was transported to an area hospital. No known threat to the community exists. Ridge road is fully closed between the shopping center and Enders Blvd. please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Taxcw8C3B7
— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) August 7, 2019
Ridge Road is currently closed at Enders Blvd as police investigate. Officers are asking people to avoid the area.
Investigators say they do not believe there is any threat to the community.
You must log in to post a comment.