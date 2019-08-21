Comments
BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials are investigating a possible mountain lion attack in Bailey. A child was brought to Platte Canyon Fire Station 2 around 8 p.m. Wednesday with injuries.
CPW spokesperson Jason Clay said the child was taken by ambulance to a Denver hospital. The extent of the child’s injuries are not known.
It’s unclear where the child was hurt. Clay said an investigation is now underway to confirm if the child was attacked by a mountain lion.
The age of the child has not been released.
