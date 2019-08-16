KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4)– An Evergreen man was able to get away from a mountain lion that was attacking him by fighting back with his pocketknife. It happened last weekend when the man was searching for places to hunt elk near the Bighorn Park subdivision.

The man told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials that he was attacked about 9 p.m. on Aug. 10. He saw the big cat and walked backwards for about 200 yards. That’s when he tripped and fell.

The mountain lion pounced and scratched the man’s legs. The man fought back, grabbed his pocketknife and tried to stab the cat. He was able to get away.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials tracked down the mountain lion the next day and killed it. The cat was acting aggressively when officials found it, instead of running away.

The necropsy revealed the mountain lion only had grass in his stomach and was likely hungry. Otherwise the young adult male was in good condition.

Mike Porras with Colorado Parks and Wildlife told CBS4 that the man did everything right when encountering the lion, especially walking backwards slowly. Porras urges anyone who may come into contact with a mountain lion in the backcountry to never turn around and run. Instead, stay facing the animal and slowly back away.