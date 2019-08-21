



The 2018 season was a trying one for Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo, both on and off the field. Just prior to the start, Bobo was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that left him with numbness in his feet. He was able to return to the sidelines, but CSU started 1-3 and never really got going, ending the year at 3-9.

Entering this season, his fifth with the program, there has been some question about his status. It’s tough to say that a coach who went through such an ordeal off the field might be on the hot seat, but it feels like a make-or-break season for the team.

“It has to be. He is in his fifth year and three games under .500. I think it really affected [the season], and it’s unfortunate with getting sick off the field last year. It really felt like it was ominous from the very start, before they took the field,” said CBS Sports college football host Brent Stover. “He turned down a $100,000 raise which, listen, if you want to talk about a guy stepping up and saying the onus is on me, I think he made the right move there. But, coming off a 3-9 season, they have to be better and compete for a bowl game.”

A bowl game would mean winning at least six games this season, which Stover believes is more than possible considering how open the conference is.

“I don’t think this is a situation where they can’t turn that right around and win six or seven games. Now, is that enough to save his job? Probably, but I don’t know for sure,” said Stover. “I think the Mountain West is wide open and in particular in the Mountain Division.”

The Rams do have reason for optimism entering the season, as junior quarterback Collin Hill returns. And though, as Stover notes, his completion percentage has to get better, he did start to come on against Utah State and Air Force late in the season. His top two receivers are gone, but Auburn transfer Nate Craig-Myers joins the lineup to pair with 6’6″ 219 pound junior Warren Jackson. Those two will look to continue the five-year streak of 1,000-yard receivers that CSU has produced.

On the defensive side of the ball, things were ugly last year, but the unit returns linebackers Max McDonald and Patrick Moody along with defensive tackle Richard King from injury. That experience added into a lineup that saw a lot of young players thrust into starting roles could mean a rebound year for this side of the ball. Still, there is some question where the wins will come from. The schedule is difficult, featuring the rivalry matchup with Colorado, and games on the road against Arkansas, Utah State and Fresno State.

“I think prognosticators would say they are going to finish right around fourth or fifth in the Mountain Division. They have Air Force, who I think is going to be much improved, Utah State coming off a good year, and I don’t think they are going to lose a lot with Jordan Love, their quarterback, coming back,” said Stover. “It’s hard for me to see them finishing any better than third or fourth in the Mountain Division. But again, this isn’t the Boise State team that we are used to. I think that it’s pretty open.”

The Rams open up their season against the rival Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, August 30th. For the complete schedule, see below.

8/30 vs. Colorado (Denver), 8:00 p.m. MT

9/7 vs. Western Illinois, 2:00 p.m. MT

9/14 @ Arkansas, 2:00 p.m. MT

9/21 vs. Toledo, TBD

9/28 @ Utah State, 5:30 p.m. MT

10/5 vs. San Diego State, TBD

10/11 @ New Mexico, 6:00 p.m. MT

10/26 @Fresno State, TBD

11/2 vs. UNLV, 1:30 p.m. MT

11/16 vs. Air Force, TBD

11/22 @ Wyoming, 7:30 p.m. MT

11/30 vs. Boise State, 1:30 p.m. MT