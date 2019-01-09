BRONCOS UPDATEBroncos hire Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as new head coach
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State football coach Mike Bobo declined a $100,000 pay increase for next season after the Rams struggled to a 3-9 record.

Bobo called director of athletics Joe Parker shortly after the season ended to announce he would forego a raise due to him next season. Bobo said he believed “accountability is a two-way street” in an interview posted Tuesday on the school’s website.

Parker said the gesture “really speaks to the character of Mike Bobo.”

The 44-year-old Bobo dealt with health issues leading up to the 2018 season opener.

He was hospitalized for peripheral neuropathy after experiencing numbness in his feet. It made walking the sideline difficult for him all season.

Bobo is 24-27 in four seasons with the Rams.

