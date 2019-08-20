(CBS4) — It appears EA Sports heard the complaints and has given Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay a new look in Madden 20. Lindsay retweeted two images showing him looking a lot more, well, recognizable.

CBS4 sports vlogger and gamer Ryan Greene has the game and captured two screen grabs of Lindsay’s new look.

(credit: EA Sports Madden 20)

(credit: EA Sports Madden 20)

The change comes after both the Broncos and Lindsay called out the popular video game franchise for his initial appearance.

“People are mad,” Lindsay told ratings performance adjustor Dustin Smith in a video released by the Broncos earlier this month.

“It’s not that close, I totally get it,” Smith responded. “It will be.”

“What about the hair? Is the hair gonna be…?” Lindsay asked.

“We’ve got it even bigger than you’ve got it now,” Smith assured him.

Lindsay’s avatar isn’t the only thing that got an upgrade. His Madden Ranking went from an 86 to an 89.

