(CBS4) — It appears EA Sports heard the complaints and has given Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay a new look in Madden 20. Lindsay retweeted two images showing him looking a lot more, well, recognizable.
New Madden update shows @I_CU_boy finally got a facial scan on Madden. Frow & all. 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/Ak7mDz80Qu
— Bam White (@Bam_BamWhite) August 20, 2019
Good to see @I_CU_boy lookin good in madden 20 pic.twitter.com/P3xiPBOkZy
— AR (@AR_MMXX) August 20, 2019
CBS4 sports vlogger and gamer Ryan Greene has the game and captured two screen grabs of Lindsay’s new look.
The change comes after both the Broncos and Lindsay called out the popular video game franchise for his initial appearance.
So @EAMaddenNFL …
We need to talk. 😅 pic.twitter.com/KeYhVD3kVO
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 14, 2019
“People are mad,” Lindsay told ratings performance adjustor Dustin Smith in a video released by the Broncos earlier this month.
“It’s not that close, I totally get it,” Smith responded. “It will be.”
“What about the hair? Is the hair gonna be…?” Lindsay asked.
“We’ve got it even bigger than you’ve got it now,” Smith assured him.
Lindsay’s avatar isn’t the only thing that got an upgrade. His Madden Ranking went from an 86 to an 89.
You must log in to post a comment.