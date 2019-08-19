DENVER (CBS4) – Video captured over the weekend in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood shows a rather bizarre sight — dozens of air matresses getting blown across a park together. The video was captured by Robb Manes, who gave it the title “The Great Mattress Migration of 2019.”
Manes posted the video to YouTube on Saturday and it already has more than 137,000 views.
It happened at Runway 35 Park at Xenia Street and 47th Avenue. Manes was at the public pool on the south end of the park when the wind kicked in and suddenly the mattresses were coming across the grass their way. Some lifeguards and other folks ran out and tried to push the mattresses onto the ground. Several were blown over the pool fence, though, and some landed in the water.
Manes shared the following comment about the video:
“Apparently there was some sort of “Movie Night” intended under the stars; we saw pillows and blankets as we were leaving, but the mattresses in the field blew away in a sudden storm (as Denver is known to have massively variable weather).”
