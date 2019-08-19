  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer


DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Avalanche legend Peter Forsberg thinks the current group of Avs players is on the cusp of NHL glory.

“I think they have most ingredients that they need to win now,” said Forsberg recently.

“I have to say it looks good,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a fun couple of years coming up here.”

The Hockey Hall of Famer was in town playing in Joe Sakic’s charity golf tournament last week.

“I think it’s great to see them win,” added Forsberg. “I felt the pain there for a while,” he said in regards to the Avs struggles prior to a return to the playoffs in the 2017-2018 season.

“I think there’s like 10 teams that can win now, but the Avalanche are definitely one of them.”

