DENVER (CBS4) – For the 22nd year in a row, Colorado Avalanche General Manager Joe Sakic hosted his annual golf tournament benefiting the Food Bank of the Rockies on Thursday.
“The tournament’s been great,” said Sakic prior to teeing off. “Deb (Sakic’s wife) and I’ve been proud to be a part of this. It’s exciting to see the tournament year in and year out.”
The 22 year partnership between Sakic’s tournament and the Food Bank of the Rockies has allowed the organization to provide more that’s 21 million meals to Colorado children in need.
“We’re lucky we live in Colorado with a lot of people that love to give back,” added Sakic.
Former Avalanche players Peter Forsberg, John Michael Liles, and Milan Hejduk were among the many participants in this year’s tournament.
