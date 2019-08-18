DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will play at home for the first time this season on Monday. The team reminds fans about rules they have to play by.
Fans are allowed to bring one clear plastic or vinyl bag inside. It can’t be larger than a one gallon bag. One small clutch purse is allowed.
Fans are also asked to carry their camera, binoculars and/or cellphones with them or around their necks.
Tickets printed at home will not be allowed. Tickets and parking passes need to be downloaded through the Broncos 365 App or through the Ticketmaster Account Manager to their smart phone.
Fans can visit https://www.denverbroncos.com/tickets/mobiletickets or contact the Broncos Ticket Office (720-258-3333) for more information.
The Broncos host the 49ers Monday night at 6:10 p.m.
Parking lot C will open at 12 p.m. for tailgating and RV permits. All other lots open at 1:30 p.m. and gates will open to at 4 p.m.
