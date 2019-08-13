DENVER (CBS4) – The days of printing out your parking passes at Broncos games are over. Starting this season, it’s digital passes only.
The Broncos announced Tuesday they will transition to mobile parking passes only going forward. The change starts with Monday night’s preseason home opener against San Francisco.
The team transitioned to mobile-only game tickets starting last season. Fans are encouraged to download their passes or save them to a mobile wallet for faster access. Tickets can be accessed through the Broncos 365 app or the Ticketmaster app.
With mobile ticketing comes several benefits. One is a rotating barcode, which prevents scams and thefts. That means screenshots of tickets will no longer be valid. Fans can enter the stadium and the parking lots using their smartphone. Fans can also manage, transfer, and sell tickets at any time.
The Broncos host the 49ers Monday night at 6:10 p.m. in their preseason home opener.
For more information on the updated ticket policy, visit the Broncos ticket website or call the ticket office at 720-258-3333.
