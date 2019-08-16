LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – In-N-Out Burger has submitted a plan to the city of Lone Tree to open a restaurant in the Park Meadows shopping area. If approved, it would be the first In-N-Out Burger in the Denver metro area.
The plan calls for demolishing the Suds Factory Car Wash and Conoco fueling station at 9171 East Westview Road and building a 3,867 square foot restaurant next to the Bank of America. The anticipated opening date is late in 2020.
The proposal includes several photo renderings of the restaurant design, showing it from different angles.
The proposal states the restaurant would be open seven days a week — from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It would be staffed by approximately 15 – 20 associates per shift, with three shifts per day.
“The restaurant, drive-thru, and parking lot, as with all In-N-Out Burgers restaurants, will be well-lit and meticulously maintained,” the proposal states.
In-N-Out Burger is a popular burger chain based in California and so far hasn’t opened any restaurants in Colorado. The company is expected to build a burger-making facility and a restaurant in Colorado Springs sometime in the near future.
“Our goal here is simple, build one of our first (if not THE first) Colorado locations in the City of Lone Tree, and become a proud member of your community,” wrote project manager Aaron M Anderson in site improvement plan to the city.
You must log in to post a comment.