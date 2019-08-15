



– Police in Colorado Springs have released body cam videos that show police officers firing on and killing 19-year-old De’Von Bailey as he tries to avoid arrest. Friends and family have called for an independent investigation into whether or not the Aug. 3 shooting was justified.

Police say Bailey was a robbery suspect and that he reached for a weapon before he was shot.

Police published the graphic video on their website. Please be warned that the video is extremely disturbing to watch.

The videos from two officers at the scene of the fatal shooting show Bailey and another male standing up and being questioned by officers.

“We have a report of two people, similar descriptions, possibly having a gun … so don’t reach for your waists. We’re gonna just check and make sure you don’t have a weapon,” say officers, according to a transcription police displayed next to the video.

Bailey suddenly bolts, and the video shows the officer firing at him as he’s sprinting away. His hands are clearly in the area of his waist as he’s running.

Officers then run over to where he falls on the ground in the video and attempt to render aid.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the case and the district attorney’s office will decide whether criminal charges are warranted. Bailey’s family says the two agencies have conflicts that could impact the investigation.

A lawyer for Bailey’s family was set to discuss the case on Thursday afternoon in a news conference.