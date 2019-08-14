COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Demonstrators gathered outside Colorado Springs police headquarters on Tuesday to demand action in a protest over the shooting death of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey. His family is now also calling for a “truly independent investigation” into whether or not the Aug. 3 shooting was justified.

Currently, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the case; and, per usual, the district attorney’s office will decide on charges. His family says the two agencies have conflicts that could impact the investigation.

De’Von’s father Greg Bailey spoke out at the rally, along with several other community members.

“I don’t want to make this about Black Lives Matter or anything, because all of our lives matter. I know everyone says my son was killed by a white cop and he’s a black man in the community. And yes, those are the facts, but that’s not what this is about. This is about what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong. What’s wrong is my son was shot in the back by law enforcement,” he said.

Colorado Springs police say De’Von was a robbery suspect and it is their official position that he reached for a weapon when officers approached him.

Surveillance video captured a portion of what happened. It shows De’Von running from officers and police appearing to fire at him from behind. It doesn’t show the beginning of the incident, however, and with no audio, it’s unclear when shots are fired.

That’s why loved ones say they want answers and for the entire truth to be exposed.

“Until he’s prosecuted and given that guilty verdict, every man is innocent until proven guilty,” Greg added.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says it will make video from the officers’ body cameras available by the end of this week. That’s also when the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office expects to be finished with its investigation.